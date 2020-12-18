Trader Joe’s recalls snacks sold in Utah, three other states

(ABC4) – Trader Joe’s is recalling a snack sold in Utah and four other states due to a potential Listeria contamination.

The company says it the Trader Joe’s Lightly Salted Edamame sold in Utah, Arizona, Southern California, and Southern Nevada are being recalled.

The date codes to look out for are:

22LA102 M

22LA102 N

22LA102 P

According to a release, the affected products have already been removed from stores and destroyed.

Customers who have the product at home can return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund or throw it away on their own.