Tracy Aviary to reopen May 2

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As the state moves into the moderate risk phase in its COVID-19 response, the Tracy Aviary will reopen to visitors.

The aviary will begin welcoming guests on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Representatives of the aviary say as they phase into their new steps of re-opening, they are aware that the “normal” way of life pre-COVID-19 is no longer feasible.

With that in mind, the aviary is preparing a new system of both access to and enjoyment of the

aviary. They said they will help maintain social distancing practices.

Aviary representatives say they will be controlling the number of visitors on their grounds

and taking other safety precautions including:

Limiting admission to approximately 60 people per hour with a target of no more than 120 guests on grounds at any time to ensure low density of guests and to allow appropriate social distancing.

Admission tickets will be available for purchase online @tracyaviary.org or touch-free at the gate

Clearly marked one-way directional signs and demarcation signs by exhibits will encourage distancing from other groups while viewing our birds.

Daily general admission will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Sunday.

Seniors 65+, as well as individuals who are deemed high-risk, are invited to visit the Aviary from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. when the grounds will be less crowded.

Use of face-coverings (e.g.mask, scarf, gaiter, bandanna) is required by guests.

Indoor exhibits, gift shop, and regular programming will remain closed during the initial phase of reopening.

Sanitizer stations will be readily available in different locations.

Bird Show is scheduled to begin around Memorial Day and seating in the amphitheater will be limited to ensure social distancing.

Aviary representatives are asking guests who have been in close contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19 or have any symptoms to plan to visit at a later date.

The virtual aviary will continue to give behind-the-scenes insights and fun educational activities on social media and its website. Those who can’t visit in person may check out what their birds are up to online.

