Tracy Aviary and Young Living bring in $70k for Owl Conservation Project

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tracy Aviary and Young Living Essential Oils have raised over $70,000 in funds for an all new Western Owl Conservation Project.

According to a press release issued by Mackenzy Johnson, Public Relations Coordinator for Tracy Aviary, Young Living donated a portion of each sale of the company’s “Feather The Owl” kids diffuser.

The proceeds will be used for a comprehensive, multi-species approach to owl conservation work within Utah and the western United States over the next five years and are expected to help fill data-gaps in the current understanding of owls – including their population status, occurrence, and habitat use patterns.

These species include 11 of the 14 owls that can occur in Utah: Barn Owl, Flammulated Owl, Western Screech-owl, Great Horned Owl, Northern Pygmy-Owl, Burrowing Owl, Spotted Owl, Long-eared Owl, Short-eared Owl, Boreal Owl and Northern Saw-whet Owl.

“We believe very strongly at Young Living that we are stewards of the earth,” said Jared Turner, President of Young Living. “We believe companies must support sustainable business practices as a core corporate responsibility. Partnering with Tracy Aviary on this important owl conservation project aligns with our passion for stewardship”

The “Feather the Owl” diffusers were released earlier this year and are now temporarily out of stock.

Young Living presented the check of $70,000 to Tracy Aviary at their annual fundraising event, Migration Libation, on the evening of November 14, 2019.

