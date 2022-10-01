WENDOVER, Utah (ABC4) – A tractor trailer smashed into a parked semi-truck in Wendover on Friday, causing significant damage to the vehicles involved, according to the Wendover Police Department.

Wendover Police say the accident occurred on I-80 at mile marker 9, when a westbound tractor trailer struck a parked semi-truck in the right shoulder.

The tractor trailer was reportedly cut off by another vehicle, causing it to swerve right and hit the parked semi-truck.

Police say one occupant was injured and transported by Wendover Ambulance.

Authorities with the Wendover Police Department, Wendover Fire Department, and the Utah Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

No further information is currently available.