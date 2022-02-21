Traction Laws in effect for Cottonwood Canyons as snowfall blankets Utah

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – Snowfall is blanketing most of Utah on Monday morning, creating dangerous road conditions for drivers.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) says Traction Laws are in full effect in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons along SR-190 and SR-210.

Officials say snow is starting to stick to the roadway, creating driving hazards for those heading up to enjoy mountain resorts this President’s Day.

Snowplows have been dispatched and UDOT is asking drivers to travel with caution and make room for plowers if needed.

(Courtesy of UDOT)

(Courtesy of UDOT)

(Courtesy of UDOT)

For those not comfortable driving in winter conditions, but would like to head up the mountains, consider taking the UTA Ski Bus, which is free during the month of February or for those with either season ski passes or an IKON Pass. Visitors just park their cars and ride for free up the mountains on a public bus.

For those willing to brave the icy roads, Traction Laws are in effect.

What if I have a two-wheel drive?

The traction device requirement for two-wheel-drive vehicles (under 12,000 GVW) when the traction law is in effect, is four 3 peak mountain snowflake tires (3PMSF).

If you don’t have snow tires, traction devices such as chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable. Two-wheel drive vehicles may be denied access if these requirements are not met. If road conditions become too severe, all vehicles may be denied access for general safety.

Drivers heading up to either Big or Little Cottonwood Canyons should plan ahead. UDOT officials say all traction devices and four-wheel drive should be engaged.