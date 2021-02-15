UPDATE: Traction Law lifted in Cottonwood Canyons

MONDAY 2/15/2021 8:26 a.m.

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – The Traction Law has been lifted in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons after road conditions improved.

The Utah Department of Transportation put the law into effect early President’s Day morning as another winter storm hit Utah.

As of 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Traction Law has been lifted.

UDOT says “road conditions have improved, running wet in uphill lane w/ areas of road slush in downhill.”

While road conditions have improved, the risk of avalanches has not.

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a notice Monday morning saying “very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.“

“The avalanche danger is HIGH and may rise to EXTREME as the storm intensifies,” UAC explains. “Natural and human triggered avalanches are likely over the next several days. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.”

Original Story: Traction Law in effect to start President’s Day

MONDAY 2/15/2021 7:16 a.m.

COTTONWOOD CANYONS, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Transportation has activated the Traction Law in both Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.

This comes as yet another snowstorm moves through Utah. Officials have expressed concerns about the storm, especially because the President’s Day holiday weekend is attracting more skiers to the area.

Under Utah’s Traction Law, vehicles must have chains, specific tires, or all-wheel or four-wheel-drive.

According to the Utah Department Transportation’s website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30 or at any point when it is deemed necessary to keep drivers safe.

The exception is for vehicles that are properly outfitted, but what that looks like is different for different types of vehicles. The following information comes from the Unified Police Departments’ website.

At the very least, all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles must have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to do so.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, and tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction devices.

Commercial vehicles, on the other hand, must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways. This does not apply to buses.

Tires in general should be in good condition, with rubber around its entire surface and at least one inch of rubber from the edge of the wheel.

Keep an eye on road signs, social media, and the UDOT Traffic app and website for when restrictions are in place.