Track parking shuttles with new app at SLC International

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- If you’re one of the thousands of people flying out of Salt Lake City this holiday season, there’s an app that might help with the stress of traveling.

The new SLC Ride Systems app tracks the airport’s parking shuttles to and from the economy lot in real-time.

No more stressing about when your ride will be there.

Check it out here.

“The busiest day will be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving when we’re expecting 29,000 people to come through the security checkpoint,” said Lori Dankers of TSA Public Affairs.

The Transportation Security Administration expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving as their busiest day when roughly 30,000 people will be screened through airport security checkpoints.

