DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – An ammonia leak has been reported at the South Davis Recreation Center.

South Davis Metro Fire crews are on scene, and the Rec. Center is closed until further notice.

According to the American Chemical Society, ammonia is a colorless, poisonous gas with a familiar noxious odor. It occurs in nature, primarily produced by anaerobic decay of plant and animal matter, and it also has been detected in outer space.

The New York State Department of Health states that ammonia is corrosive, and that the severity of health effects depends on the route of exposure, the dose and the duration of exposure.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in air reportedly causes immediate burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and can result in blindness, lung damage or death.

Authorities say the leak is isolated and there are no injuries reported at this time.

No further information is currently available.