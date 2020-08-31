Town of Scofield issued boil order after coliform and E.coli found in water

SCOFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Town of Scofield has been issued a boil order Monday morning after their water system tested positive for coliform and E.coli.

According to Jared Mendenhall Utah Department of Water Quality, the town leaders issued the 72-hour boil order issued on Sunday after traces of the two were found in the rural water system.

Mendenhall said the order affects about 220 residents in the small town near Price.

The Town of Scofield does not have any history of bad issues in the past and they are still investigating how the water became contaminated.

The DEQ Division of drinking water is working with the Rural Water Association and health department to investigate and sanitize the entire system.

They are hoping to have the issue resolved in 72 hours but asked residents to adhere to the boil order until further notice.

You can find more inforamtion on what to do during a boil order on the DEQ website.