Salt Lake hotel donates towels and blankets to those in need

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Hilton Salt Lake Center donated more than 1,000 pounds of comforters, pillows, and towels to the Valley Behavioral Health.

Valley Behavioral Health is a non-profit network of clinics that provides treatment for behavioral issues, addictions, psychiatric conditions, autism, and other chronic health conditions, according to a press release.

Officials say the donations will be divided among the organization’s independent living, residential treatment programs, and homeless programs.

The program programs listed serve an average of 1,200 people a year, the press release stated.

Gary Larcenaire, CEO and President of Valley Behavioral Health said, “We are incredibly thankful for this partnership with Hilton Salt Lake City Center. Valley’s Homeless Programs serve individuals ages 18 and older who are homeless and have a severe mental illness, and these clients will greatly benefit from new blankets and towels.”

For more information about Valley Behavioral Health’s services, call 1-888-949-4864 or visit www.valleycares.com.

