Tow truck driver crashes into backyard in Woods Cross

Courtesy: Woods Cross Police

WOOD CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Woods Cross are working to clean up after they say a tow truck driver crashed on Friday.

It happened in the area of 500 South 1300 West around 2 p.m.

The truck was loaded with other cars at the time.

No word on injuries.

