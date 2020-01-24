Tow truck driver crashes into backyard in Woods Cross

WOOD CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Woods Cross are working to clean up after they say a tow truck driver crashed on Friday.

It happened in the area of 500 South 1300 West around 2 p.m.

The truck was loaded with other cars at the time.

No word on injuries.

Courtesy: Woods Cross Police

Courtesy: Woods Cross Police

Courtesy: Woods Cross Police

What others are reading: