Tourists from China sue Utah after deadly tour bus crash

FILE – This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol shows a tour bus that crashed near Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Federal investigators say a tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019 and killed four Chinese tourists highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash Thursday, June 3, 2021. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family and survivors of a bus crash that killed four Chinese tourists say the state of Utah didn’t do enough to make sure a remote highway was safe.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday says the state failed to post warning signs, had a road design that left little room for error and included no rumble strip to warn drivers.

More than a dozen people were thrown from the bus after the driver drifted off the road and overcorrected when he steered back, sending the bus into a rollover. The Utah Department of Transportation declined to comment.

US regulators have previously ruled out highway design, signage, and other characteristics as factors.

Documents released in March say the tour bus had problems earlier that day with the engine not starting. The driver of the bus had to do a video call from a gas station with his boss, who told him to crawl under the bus and give the starter “two good hits.”