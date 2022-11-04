A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If you’re a little on the superstitious side, Election Day could bring you some political anxiety, as a total lunar eclipse is expected in the early morning hours of Nov. 8.

NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador to Utah Patrick Wiggins of Tooele said the weather will have to cooperate for Utahns to see the eclipse, but if so, it could be quite a spectacle. Lunar eclipses happen when the moon falls fully within the shadow of the Earth.

“Unlike the eclipse last May where much of the eclipse happened when the moon was low in the sky and hard for some to see, Tuesday’s eclipse will happen when the moon is high in the sky making for a great view for all of Utah,” said Wiggins.

To get a clear view, you may also want to get outside of cities. Light pollution could take away some of the rich colors usually associated with total lunar eclipses. Wiggins said the eclipse will also happen during the darkest portion of the night, which will help with visibility.

Lunar eclipses, unlike solar ones, are safe to view with the naked eye and require no special equipment to see, said Wiggins. If you miss Tuesday night’s event, you won’t get to see another one in Utah until 2025.

“However, partial eclipses of the sun will be visible from Utah next October and the following April,” said Wiggins. “Unfortunately the next total solar eclipse visible from the Beehive State will not occur until 2045.”

Below is an expected schedule for Tuesday’s eclipse.