GRANTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A tornado touched down in Grantsville Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m., the National Weather Service (NWS) confirms.

A landspout tornado touched down at 6 SSW near Grantsville in an open field near the Stansbury Mountains, based on preliminary data from the NWS.

A video captured by an ABC viewer captured it.

Courtesy: Tara Lynn

Just three weeks ago, an EF-2 tornado touched down in Duchesne County on Father’s Day.

The National Weather Service completed its damage report days after and the report clocks the estimated peak wind at 125 miles per hour and cites the tornado path as longer than two miles.