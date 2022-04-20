ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Intermountain Healthcare announced its largest landscaping overhaul at its hospitals with hopes to save 17.5 million gallons of water, and as drought conditions continue to plague the state, other top water users are also working to lessen their usage.

ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro, requested documents from the city of St. George and found Dixie State University at the top of the list of biggest water users, along with Ledges Canyon View and SunRiver Golf Club. Leaders there say, like Intermountain, they’re also implementing new initiatives to conserve.

“We have 1.5 million square feet of building on campus along with 110 acres, of course some of those acres are sports fields,” says Sherry Ruesch, Assistant VP of Facilities Management at DSU.

Ruesch says they’re one of the biggest water users, being one of the largest businesses in St. George. They also cool their buildings with water and just added two new facilities, one with a pool.

“We have been reducing our water use by dropping down to three days a week on our irrigation, we use ‘reuse water’ or secondary water so we don’t use culinary water for irrigating our grounds on campus,” she says.

According to leaders from the Washington County Water Conservancy District, Ledges Canyon View and SunRiver Golf also use secondary water or treated wastewater to be more efficient.

“We are taking out a lot of areas that are lawn and replacing them with desert scape,” says Ruesch.

Ruesch says they’ve turned some lawns into parking lots, taking sprinklers out and putting drip lines in to keep trees. They’ve turned off fountains in the past and it’s something they may have to implement soon.

“As the city and state requires us, emergency ‘you’re off,’ we can allow that lawn to brown out without losing our trees, which we definitely do not want to lose,” she says.

Intermountain Healthcare announces it’s also removing 19 acres of grass at some of its locations and planting more than 350 trees for efficiency.

“Results, are, is what we need to do in order to save our watersheds,” says Keith Pennington, the Landscape Supervisor for Intermountain.

Intermountain is hoping to save 17.5 million gallons of water annually with its latest initiative.

As drought concerns grow, leaders at DSU say they’re even considering updating building infrastructure to lessen their water use even more.