SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Love winter sports? Then you’re going to love Utah because the state doesn’t just say it has “the greatest snow on earth” for no reason!

Utah is known for its dry, light, and fluffy flakes, making it perfect for winter sports–another reason why Utah was home to the 2002 Winter Olympics.

Best part? Nearly anywhere in Utah is less than an hour’s drive from perfectly compacted snow. For those who are hardened winter sport lovers or who are just starting out, there’s a resort perfect for you.

Deer Valley Resort

Voted best ski resort by the 2022 World Ski Awards. Deer Valley Resort is ideal for skiers and is designed differently than other ski resorts, specifically with the number of skiers it allows on the mountain. Deer Valley puts a limit on who can be out skiing and regularly sells out of lesson products. Plus, you can learn to ski with an Olympic snowsport athletes.

Snowbasin Resort

Snowbasin Resort is one of the oldest ski resorts in Utah, officially opening in 1940. Just last week, it opened the earliest it’s ever opened during a ski season since the company was founded.

Snowbasin was the host venue for the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympic alpine events, including downhill, combined (downhill and slalom), and super-G with men’s and women’s downhill courses. The resort also adds that these courses are still in place for guests to experience. Snowbasin is also regularly top-rated by Ski Magazine in the categories of Accessibility, Service, On-Mountain Food, Lifts, and Grooming.

Park City Mountain

Park City Mountain has attracted visitors since the late 1860s, and for the 2002 Olympics, Park City hosted four events. Plus, six of the ten U.S. Ski and Snowboard Team medals were won on the mountain.

Park City Mountain boasts a 6,800-foot base elevation, 10,026-foot summit elevation, and 3,226-foot vertical rise, and more.

Alta Ski Area

The 2022 ski season will be Alta’s 85th winter, with the newly added six-person, detachable ski lift to replace the Sunnyside triple and Albion double. The lift will also provide better access to Supreme and Sugarloaf quads.

Alta also offers a combined lift ticket to Snowbird, so the fun never has to end!

Snowbird

Snowbird is great for anyone, but even better for advanced skiers because of its steep runs and open bowls. It is also considered one of the most scenic ski resorts in Utah, with sharp mountain peaks and a summit at 11,000 feet.

Solitude Mountain Resort

Solitude Mountain Resort is at the top of big Cottonwood Canyon, Utah in the Wasatch Mountains. It offers eight chairlifts, 80 runs, three bowls, and 500 annual inches of snow. This mountain has some beginner trails, but it is heavily focused on intermediate or advanced/expert levels.

Solitude also offers more than 12 miles of Nordic trails for anyone who needs a break.