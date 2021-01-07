Top Salt Lake Co.’s law enforcement leaders talk increasing crime with Ballpark residents

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – Some of Salt Lake County’s top law enforcement leaders virtually met with residents in the Ballpark neighborhood on Thursday.

Over Zoom, more than 140 concerned residents wanted answers about the future safety of their community.

The leaders that attended were Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera, and Chief Deputy Matt Dumont, as well as Judge John Baxter, founder of Salt Lake City’s Homelessness Court.

To residents, Chief Brown tried to reassure them the city’s new Project Safe Neighborhood plan will help decrease the city’s overall 21% uptick in crime.

“I think we’re going to have an impact,” Brown told them. “That’s where we go after these apex, habitual criminals and prosecute them federally.”

Two weeks ago, an ABC4 report revealed a 62.6% increase in year-to-year violent crime in District Five which includes the Ballpark neighborhood.

The next day, Salt Lake City Police and Mayor Erin Mendenhall promised the city an increase in patrols Ballpark residents have been asking for for years.

They’re the same patrols the chief himself spoke to residents about back in September.

“We work daily with all community members in order to try to ensure that the public is safe,” said Sheriff Rivera.

Rivera addressed the Ballpark meeting for the first time.

“We have great interaction with the Salt Lake City Police Department, we have I would say dozens of times a day we work together,” said Dumont.

The meeting comes as the latest numbers for District Five show from December 28th to January 3rd.

There were 11 violent crimes including a murder and 59 property crimes.

One of the things stressed in Thursday’s meeting specifically with the new crime-fighting plan is that repeat offenders are committing some of them, and due to Covid restrictions the local jail has had a hard time keeping these offenders behind bars.