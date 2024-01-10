SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — After 2022 saw an uptick in reported hate crimes, the Salt Lake City Division of the FBI is releasing public service announcements in eight foreign languages to encourage people to report the crimes.

The PSAs will be released in Arabic, Turkish, Urdu, Persian-Afghan (Dari), Persian-Iranian (Farsi), Pashto-Afghani, Somali, and Spanish to expand reach into diverse communities, an FBI press release states.

This campaign reportedly aims to connect with community members of various backgrounds, including those who face literacy challenges.

In the English PSA, Special Agent in Charge Shohini Sinha said recent events in the U.S. and overseas have led to increased harassment and intimidation. While he understands some people may be scared or hesitant to come forward to law enforcement, Sinha said he wants to assure people the FBI is there to serve all communities and keep everyone safe.

The PSAs will reportedly be shared with various religious, civic and community organizations, as well as refugee service providers in Utah.

“Crimes motivated by hate and bigotry have no place in our society, and we won’t tolerate them,” Sinha said. “The FBI works with our law enforcement partners to ensure everyone, regardless of race, faith, sexual orientation, or disability, feels secure and protected.”

Utah has been seeing an increase in hate crimes, according to the FBI’s 2022 Hate Crime Report.

There were 104 incidents reported that year and 153 reported victims, compared to 88 incidents reported and 119 reported victims in 2021.

In 2022, the top three bias categories in single-bias incidents were race/ethnicity/ancestry at 43 percent, sexual orientation at 34 percent, and religion at 13 percent.

The FBI said hate crimes are the top priority of its civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities.

For more information on how to respond to and report various types of hate crime threats, visit the FBI Hate Crime Threat Response Guide.