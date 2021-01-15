Top Church leaders condemn recent violence, lawless behavior

FILE – In this April 18, 2019, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is viewed. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public, a request that comes as confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increase. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(ABC4) – The top leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are condemning the recent violence and suggestion of further violence in light of January 6’s deadly Capitol riot.

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement, saying,

“Principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind. (see Doctrine and Covenants 98:5).

With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior, including the recent violence in Washington, D.C. and any suggestion of further violence. While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is neutral in matters of party politics, we remind our members—whatever their individual political views—to be united in our commitment to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings. As His followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility.

We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace. As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law (see Articles of Faith 1:12).“

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has declared a state of emergency in Utah due to potential protests being held at the Utah State Capitol this weekend.

According to a statement from Gov. Cox’s office, the state of emergency is being declared in light of the protests that occurred at the U.S. State Capitol with caused five deaths, including that of a U.S. Capitol Police officer.