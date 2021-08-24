Tooele veterinarian ordered to pay more than $78K, accused of failing to track opioids

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County veterinarian has been ordered to pay more than $78,000 after he allegedly failed to properly track and control opioids in his veterinary clinic. This comes as part of a settlement reached following an investigation by federal officials.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah reports Dr. Joe Roundy, a veterinarian and owner of the Tooele Veterinary Clinic in Tooele is now required to pay the U.S. $78,455 and restrict his prescribing of opioids and other controlled substances. Federal officials say multiple provisions of the Controlled Substances Act were violated, based on their investigation.

Prosecutors say Dr. Roundy failed to properly inventory, track, and maintain control over controlled substances, including opioids like oxycodone and morphine, for several years while practicing as a veterinarian and operating an active animal clinic. By failing to do this, he violated the Controlled Substances Act, the U.S. alleges.

According to the Attorney’s Office, these violations were found during a DEA on-site inspection. Investigators found violations with respect to all 18 of the controlled substances audited. During the audit, authorities say Dr. Roundy could not locate or account for a significant number of the substances.

Officials say in entering into a civil settlement and agreeing to the court’s entering an order against him, Dr. Roundy did not admit to liability and the order indicates both sides entered into a settlement. Dr. Roundy did not admit to liability.