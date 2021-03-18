Tooele Police searching for runaway teen

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

Officials say 16-year-old Cassandra Recinos was last seen in Tooele on Tuesday around 9 p.m.

Tooele City Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Danielson with the Tooele Police Department at 435-882-8900 option 1. Any information on the case can also be messaged to their Facebook page .

Anyone contacting the department about the case is asked to reference case number 2541.

