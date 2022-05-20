TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man?

The Tooele City Police Department is searching for a man they say could have information on a retail theft that happened recently.

(Courtesy of Tooele Police)

The man’s image was caught on surveillance camera footage inside a shop. He was last seen wearing a black beanie, dark gray sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you recognize this man or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact local authorities at (435) 882-5600 option 1 or message Tooele police’s Facebook page. Please reference case number 3209.