Tooele police need help finding more information about a hostage situation turned deadly

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tooele Police Department needs the publics’ help to find information about a hostage situation near the Cafe Rio parking lot Friday, October 16.

The incident happened after a suspect was shot and killed by police when the suspect reportedly held a woman and juvenile hostage.

Officers involved in the incident have since been placed on administrative leave as the case is being investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything during the night of the hostage situation near the Cafe Rio parking lot is asked that you contact dispatch at 435-882-5600 using option 1, the police department 435-882-8900, or The Tooele Facebook page.