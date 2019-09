TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Tooele Police Department is looking for a suspect in a burglary case.

The burglary happened last week and police say they are looking to speak to the individual pictured below.

Courtesy: Tooele City Police Department

Police advise anyone who recognizes the person in the picture to contact Detective Hirshfeld at 435-882-8900 or call the Tooele County Dispatch Center at 435-882-5600.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

