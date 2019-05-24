Tooele police investigate voyeurism case, ask for public's help
TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) - Tooele City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information related to a voyeurism case.
Police release surveillance photos of the individual with the hope that someone may recognize him.
Police said the voyeurism incident involves a public restroom at a business, but they did not give specifics.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Ross Mableson at (435)882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at (435)882-5600 #1 or text "TOOELETIP" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
Hogle Zoo exhibit 'Washed Ashore' made from ocean garbage
Complaint asks for the immediate suspension of the University of Utah's research on animals
Utah transgender advocate worries about HUD rule's affect on homeless trans youth
More Local News Stories
-
Brighton, Weber win state soccer championships
SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) - The Brighton and Weber High soccer teams back on top.
The Bengals won the 5A state soccer title, beating Olympus in overtime, 3-2.
Braxton Jones scored the game-winner on a header in the 89th minute off a corner kick from Alex Fankhauser, just seconds before going to penalty kicks.Read the Full Article
-
Exclusive look at researching and growing hemp in Utah
"In this house, we produce young plants and seedlings. Let's look at the hemp plants here," said Gold.
Pineae runs a high tech operation with attention to detail, especially in light management.
"That's what the great agriculture universities do in this great country - optimize yield and quality," said Bugbee.Read the Full Article
-
Tabiona coach says town has been tainted by allegations of racism
TABIONA, Utah (ABC4 News) - The head coach of Tabiona High School says the town has been tainted by allegations of racial slurs.
"The people in Tabiona are good people. They're not racist," said Lee Gines, Head Coach of the Boys' Basketball team at Tabiona.
For the first time, ABC4 News is speaking with Gines since Tabiona fans have been accused of racism and unsportsmanlike conduct.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
Trending Stories
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss