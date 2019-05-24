Tooele police investigate voyeurism case, ask for public's help Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department Photo courtesy: Tooele City Police Department prev next

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) - Tooele City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information related to a voyeurism case.

Police release surveillance photos of the individual with the hope that someone may recognize him.

Police said the voyeurism incident involves a public restroom at a business, but they did not give specifics.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Ross Mableson at (435)882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at (435)882-5600 #1 or text "TOOELETIP" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).