Tooele police investigate voyeurism case, ask for public's help

By:
Posted: May 23, 2019 / 09:31 PM MDT / Updated: May 23, 2019 / 09:31 PM MDT

TOOELE COUNTY (ABC4 News) - Tooele City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who may have information related to a voyeurism case.

Police release surveillance photos of the individual with the hope that someone may recognize him.

Police said the voyeurism incident involves a public restroom at a business, but they did not give specifics.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Ross Mableson at (435)882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at (435)882-5600 #1 or text "TOOELETIP" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

 

