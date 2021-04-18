Tooele County Sheriff’s Office investigates husband and wife murder-suicide

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a murder-suicide, Saturday.

On April 17, Tooele County dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 11:32 p.m., for reports of a shooting.

According to the office, a woman had called dispatch and stated that her husband had been shot and then immediately disconnected.

Officials say efforts were made to make further contact with the woman, but none were successful.

Deputies then responded to the area of 2500 West and Cedarline Loop, to the residence associated with the phone number.

As deputies entered the home, two adults that are believed to be husband and wife were discovered dead.

“Early indications are that the woman shot her husband before taking her own life,” share detectives on scene.

According to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately.