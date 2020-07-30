Tooele man to spend 10 years in prison after taking federal plea for drug possession, distribution

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Tooele man has taken a plea deal in a federal case involving the possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute that will put him in prison for 10 years.

Roberto Manuel Marquez, 43, of Tooele, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City to the one charge.

Marquez, a known Sureno gang member, was a wanted parole fugitive after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole said he cut off his ankle monitor and failed to report. Marquez was arrested Oct. 10, 2018, by the U.S. Marshals Service’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team (VFAST).

Task force officers had developed information on Marquez’s location and attempted a traffic stop in West Valley City, but the driver of the car fled at a high rate of speed and then attempted a U-turn. As law enforcement officers attempted to block the vehicle, two task force cars were hit by the driver before coming to a stop.

Marquez was the passenger in that car but was said to be non-complaint so he was tasered and removed from the vehicle. After his arrest, officers found a key in his pocket that fit a gray lock box in the vehicle. In the box, they found meth, heroin, plastic baggies, drug paraphernalia and $3,269 in cash.

Marquez has admitted he possessed 346 grams of methamphetamine and the cash and agreed he was planning to distribute the methamphetamine to other people.

The plea agreement includes 120 months in federal prison which is still subject to the approval of the court. Federal prosecutors have agreed to dismiss a second count in the indictment, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, as part of the plea deal.

Marquez has been to back and forth to prison multiple times since 2002 for drug possession and drug possession with the intent to distribute. He was last released in July 2018 after spending eight months for similar charges.

There is no parole in the federal criminal justice system, so as long as the court approves the plea deal, Marquez will serve 10 years in federal prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City are prosecuting the case. Special agents and task force officers with the U.S. Marshals Service’s VFAST and the DEA are investigating the case.