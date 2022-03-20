TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was shot at his parents’ home early Sunday morning after hearing some noise coming from upstairs.

Detective Colby Bentley with Tooele City Police says that the man was in the basement of the home when he heard the noise, and went upstairs to investigate.

The man was greeted with a gunshot to the left shoulder upon entering one of the bedrooms where an intruder was lurking.

Detective Bentley says that the intruder fled out of the back door of the home, which is located at 1200 E 970 S, and is still at large.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition after being taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and the suspect has been described as a white male in his 20s – 30s, wearing all black clothing, and a black bandana over his face.

Detective Bentley says that police are looking at camera footage in the area, and that they have leads, including possible vehicle footage.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.