Tooele I-80 crash leaves woman submerged in icy water

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash in Tooele left a woman submerged in icy waters.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the driver is a 68-year-old woman, but her identity has not been released.

The crash happened along the westbound lanes of I-80 near milepost 80 on Jan. 12, according to UHP.

Troopers say the sedan ran off the roadway to the left, then over-corrected to the right-hand side. It continued to the right and ran off the roadway again while rotating in an eastbound direction.

Authorities say the driver struck a delineator post and rolled into a wire fence before becoming submerged in icy water.

As the driver exited the car, she became trapped in the freezing water. Troopers were able to extricate her with the help of an out-of-state off-duty firefighter.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and cold exposure.