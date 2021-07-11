Tooele hosts FIRST EVER animal vaccine clinic

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Tooele County is excited to announce their first ever free pet vaccination clinic, Friday.

In partnership with Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering and the Humane Society of Utah, community members are invited to to have their pets get the resources they need.

“With the help of Best Friends, Street Dawg Crew, and Canyon’s Veterinary Clinic they are providing rabies, core vaccines for dogs and cats, microchips, ID tags, food, collars, and leashes, all of that free of charge to 208 pets,” informs Ruff Haven.

According to officials, Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering is a non-profit with a goal of helping people to keep their pets to lessen the burden on animal shelters.

The event is anticipated to kick of July 11 at the Dow James Building, 438 West and 400 North in Tooele, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.