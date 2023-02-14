TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele County School District said it will be setting up a crisis team and a team of counselors at Tooele High School after a 14-year-old student fell through the ice and died at Settlement Canyon Reservoir on Monday night.

The crisis team and counselors will be available for any student, faculty, and staff that would like to talk to someone.

The 14-year-old boy’s body was recovered just after midnight Tuesday morning, following a long and desperate search at the reservoir. The boy and two friends, aged 18 and 16, were out on the ice Monday night when two of them fell through. The 18-year-old was able to get out of the water and find help to call 911.

When police arrived, they began their search for the 14-year-old while the other teens were taken to a local hospital. Ice conditions made the search difficult for the multiple agencies that responded. One officer fell into the ice during the search but was able to be pulled out safely.

“We are saddened and hurting following the tragic accident at Settlement Canyon Reservoir Monday night involving a Tooele High student,” said Tooele County School District Communications Director Brett Valdez. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Tooele Police Department Lt. Jeremy Hansen warned the public of the dangers of thinning ice, especially as temperatures warm up. Hansen told ABC4 the public should be cautious going out on the ice, especially as it gets later into the year and temperatures begin to reach 30 to 40 degrees.