Tooele High School implements test-to-stay protocol due to COVID-19

BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 04: A surgical mask lies on a sixth grader’s desk on the first day of classes since March at the GutsMuths Grundschule elementary school during the novel coronavirus crisis on May 4, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Across Germany tenth graders began returning to school last week and elementary school pupils are returning this week in cautious steps to reopen schools that have been closed since March as authorities lift lockdown measures that had been imposed to stem the spread of the virus. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Tooele High School has implemented a test-to-stay protocol after the school reached its threshold for positive COVID-19 cases.

In a Facebook post Tuesday evening, The Tooele County School District said the school will implement the protocols beginning Thursday, September 16.

Under Utah Senate Bill 107, a Utah school must implement test-to-stay protocols when:

-Schools with 1,500 or more students have 2% of their students test positive for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days.

-Schools with fewer than 1,500 students have 30 students test positive for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days

The District says Tooele High students will now be required to participate in test-to-stay protocols, regardless of their vaccination status.

If a student chooses to opt-out of being tested for the virus, they must first quarantine for 10 days before they are allowed to return to school, according to district officials.

Parents can also get their child tested for COVID-19 at a COVID-19 testing station, their own healthcare provider, or a health department.

Tooele High isn’t the only school to implement test-to-stay protocols this week.

On Monday, Syracuse Elementary School in the Davis School District implemented the protocols after the school met the threshold of the COVID-19 cases.

To see which Utah schools are nearing test-to-stay protocols, click here.