Tooele County school mask order struck down

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Tooele County’s school mask mandate has been terminated by county officials. The Tooele County Health Department issued a public health order requiring students to wear masks for 30 days if their school reached a COVID-19 case threshold.

The order was issued in early September and made Tooele County the third to have such an order – Grand County and Salt Lake City also have school mask rules.

Under current state law, local health departments can enact public health orders requiring masks in schools but county officials can overturn the order within 30 days.

That is what happened in Tooele County Tuesday night. The County Council voted 3-2 to terminate the public health order.

None of the schools in the Tooele School District are reporting more than five active cases of COVID-19 among students.