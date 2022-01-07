Tooele County rollover crash turns fatal when woman is ejected from car

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Tooele County Police officials have confirmed the death of a 58-year-old woman after a rollover crash on SR-112 on Friday.

The woman was traveling to work when witnesses said they saw her car leave the highway and go onto the shoulder where the rollover occurred. The victim was ejected from her vehicle and died on scene.

Police authorities received the dispatch call at approximately 4:31 a.m. The incident was reported as a one-vehicle car crash.

Upon inspection, the victim showed no signs of impairment.

Eastbound lanes along SR-112 were closed for examination, but have since been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing while officials wait on a toxicology report and medical exam report.