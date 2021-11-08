Tooele County rollover crash leaves one woman dead

TOOLE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman has died after a rollover crash on Sunday.

The Utah Highway Patrol says the car was occupied by a family of three including a husband, a wife, and an adult child. The victims’ identities have not been released at this time.

UHP says the crash happened along I-80 near mile marker 40 in Tooele County around 6:52 a.m.

Authorities say the crash happened when the vehicle was traveling along the highway. The car drifted off the road and overcorrected, which caused it to veer off the road again and rollover. The violent crash ejected a female passenger from the vehicle.

The woman was transported to a local hospital by helicopter with what authorities believed at the time, to be serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The other two passengers sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, UHP says they received a call reporting the hospitalized woman had passed away due to her injuries.