Tooele County plumber convicted after five years of tax evasion, failure to file proper return

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 61-year-old licensed plumber out of Tooele County has been convicted of failing to file or filing false tax returns multiple times during a five-year period.

The Utah State Tax Commission Criminal Investigation Unit conducted an investigation of Raymond Park. Officials say they found Park had refused to file or pay state income taxes.

From tax years 2013 to 2018, Park did not file or filed false returns. This resulted in more than $9,600 in taxes owed, plus penalty and interest, according to the Utah State Tax Commission. Charges of tax evasion, rendering a false tax return, failing to render a proper tax return, and a pattern of unlawful activity were brought against Park, and the case was tried by the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Last week, a jury convicted Park of five counts of tax evasion, a second-degree felony, and five counts of failing to render a proper return, a third-degree felony.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in November and could face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or imprisonment of one to 15 years for a second-degree felony. For a third-degree felony, Park could face a fine of up to $5,000 and/or imprisonment for up to five years.