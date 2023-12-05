TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Plans to build two inland ports, which together will cover over 700 acres in Tooele County, are officially moving forward after a board approved the plans Tuesday, despite pushback from some residents.

Local government officials have approved the Utah Inland Port Authority’s two new projects in the county: the Tooele Valley Project Area and the Twenty Wells Project Area in Grantsville City.

An inland port, or a port that is not situated near the coast, is a geographic area that includes a facility for transferring goods, according to UIPA executive director Ben Hart.

The UIPA says these projects are intended to “foster economic growth” in the region by creating jobs and attracting new businesses.

“We’re creating opportunities for residents to live, work, and thrive in their own community, reducing the need for out-of-county commutes and enriching local life,” Hart said.

While officials are enthusiastic about the development projects, not all residents feel the same way.

Terri Durfee, a lifelong Tooele resident who lives three miles from the Tooele Valley Project Area, is concerned about increased traffic, air pollution, and the use of public funding on the projects.

“I like being in a rural area, I’ve lived here my entire life,” Durfee said. “I wanted to be out here because I like having darkness at night and being able to see the stars.”

She also said both her parents have health conditions that make them vulnerable to poor air quality, which is already a problem.

Several protesters attended meetings with signs addressing similar issues, especially the concern over pollution and the preservation of the wetlands.

Map of the Tooele Valley Project Area in Tooele County. (Courtesy of the Utah Inland Port Authority)

In a newsletter over the summer, UIPA said its “unwavering commitment to sustainability remains in the forefront” of its mission. Hart said part of the UIPA’s purpose is to protect the environment by using more railroads for transportation, rather than relying on trucks, and generating revenue to protect and stabilize the wetlands.

“While growth brings its challenges, particularly in infrastructure, these new project areas represent the incredible potential for Tooele County,” said Jared Hamner, Tooele County council chairman.

The Tooele Valley Project Area covers 243 acres and the Twenty Wells Project Area in Grantsville covers 498 acres, according to UIPA. There are now eight inland ports in total, including those in progress, within the state.

In July, plans to build an inland port in Spanish Fork were approved, sparking a similar controversy. Residents in Spanish Fork, and the Utah Valley Earth Forum, addressed concerns over using farmland and wetlands and the increase in air pollution.