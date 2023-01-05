IBAPAH, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele County home was completely destroyed and “reduced rubble” after a structure fire on Wednesday night.

Wendover Fire Department said in a post made to Facebook on Thursday, the structure fire was on White Water Road in Ibapah, Utah in far west Tooele County. Freezing temperatures reportedly created “many challenges” for firefighters on the scene fighting the blaze.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The fire was eventually brought under control, but the home itself was brought to the ground. Wendover fire Department said the origin of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported as part of the fire.