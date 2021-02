TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are currently on the search for a missing Tooele teen, Sunday.

On February 14, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old runaway Conner Steele.

According to officials, Conner ran away from his home in Stansbury Park on February 10th, 2021.

Tooele City is urging the public to help locate the missing teen. If you have seen Conner or know where he is at, contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.