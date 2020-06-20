Tooele City issues water advisory

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Tooele City issued a water advisory Saturday morning advising all Tooele residences to not drink any of the city water.

According to Tooele City’s Facebook page, a break in the Tooele City’s water storage tank was found on Saturday. The city routinely inspects all facilities once a day. The city is now at work collecting samples, flushing the system and cleaning the tank. The contamination risk is currently unknown.

Related: Investigators find body of man believed to be involved in Tooele robbery and shooting

The city is advising residents who live south of Vine Street and East of Main Street to not drink the water until further notice. The city is encouraging residents to buy bottled water. If residents are are unable to do so, bottled water is available at the Tooele City Police Department.