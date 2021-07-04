Parts of Tooele bans all forms of fireworks

FILE – With the New York City skyline in the background fireworks explode during an Independence Day show over the East River in New York, in this Tuesday, July 4, 2017, file photo. After a year lost to the coronavirus, New York City’s most well-known Fourth of July traditions are back. The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be back in full form with a display over the East River, with shells being shot from five barges in a televised, choregraphed spectacle. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – As the heat and dry conditions continue throughout the state, county officials have come to a decision.

According to the North Tooele Fire District, areas such as Stansbury Park, Erda, Lake Point, and Pine Canyon have banned fireworks.

Officials state that means “ALL FIREWORKS”, including includes fountains, sparklers, smoke bombs and pop its.

“If you want to change the law moving forward for next year, you should contact the state legislature. If you want to make sure proper restrictions are in place for next week, you should contact your city councilor and mayor,” State Senator Todd Weiler shares.

Weiler said city councils and mayors have the power to ban fireworks in the highest risk areas.

However, he claims some city leaders are using the drought as a way to advance their political agendas.

“There are some city council members that want to ban fireworks in every square inch of their city. They want that power and they’re frustrated that the legislature has only given them the power to do it in certain areas,” Weiler adds.

While he agrees the legislature went too far in allowing aerial fireworks on days before and after the holiday, he argues that they’re banned where it is needed.



There is one thing those at the state and local levels agree on, and that is shooting off fireworks is not a good idea this year.

Utahns are encouraged to let the professionals handle the fireworks this year.