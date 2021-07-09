Tooele appoints a new police chief

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – The Tooele City Police Department (TCPD) appointed a new chief of police Thursday.

Assistant Chief of Police Adrian Day will now take the reigns of the department.

Day’s appointment comes on the heels of Chief Ron Kirby’s retirement after 41 years in law enforcement, 23 of those years spent as chief of TCPD.

Day has held multiple roles within TCPD since joining the department in 2001 including, Assistant Chief, Captain, Investigations Lieutenant, Patrol Lieutenant, Patrol Sergeant, Detective, and Patrol Officer, according to the city of Tooele.

Day is a 2020 graduate from Northwestern University’s School of Staff and Command and graduated in 2000 from the University of Utah with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and an emphasis in criminology.

“After conducting a thorough search throughout the country for a new police chief, I found that I didn’t have to look far. Captain Day is the right person to continue the honorable leadership of the Tooele City Police Department,” Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn said. ” He has the respect of his fellow officers, inside and outside of the department. He is a man of integrity, who truly loves to serve his fellow man.”

Day will assume his new role of chief on July 11.