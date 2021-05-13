‘Too cool for hot cars’: Tips to keep your dog safe on a hot day

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – MARCH 10: This composite image shows (Top row L-R) Freddie, a two-year-old French bulldog dog, Danny, a 3-year-old Japanese Chin dog, Prince, a 18-month-old Coton de Tulear dog, Nancy, a 18-month-old Lowchen or Little Lion Dog bitch, (Middle row L-R) Louis, a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier dog, Bentley, a three-year-old Bolognese dog, Mork, a 9-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel dog, Jackson, a 2-year-old Toy poodle dog, (Bottom row L-R) Oki, a Japanese Shiba Inu dog, Lamby, a 18-month-old Chihuahua bitch, Abfab, a two-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, and Agnes, a Pug bitch, pose for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017 in Birmingham, England. First held in 1891, Crufts is said to be the largest show of its kind in the world. The annual four-day event features thousands of dogs, with competitors travelling from countries across the globe to take part and vie for the coveted title of ‘Best in Show’. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – We all know dogs are an important part of every family.

But leaving your dog in the car on a hot day is not cool (literally).

Salt Lake County Animal Services (SLCAS) says County Animal Control Officers respond to dozens of “dogs in distress” calls every week after canines are left in hot cars.

On top of that, Animal Control Officers respond to over 500 calls a year.

With that in mind, here are some tips from SLCAS to make sure you are the best dog parent you can be:

HOT CARS

If you see a pet inside a vehicle excessively panting, non-responsive, drooling, or listless, immediately call SLCAS dispatch at 801-840-4000.

Once outside temperatures reach 70 degrees, temperatures inside a car can exceed 116 degrees in just 10 minutes, SLCAS explains.

HIKES/WALKS

While many hiking trails are advertised as “dog friendly,” some of these trails do not have water sources for dogs to drink from. SLCAS says its crucial to carry enough water for both you and your dog, and to not take your dog on exposed hikes during the heat of the day.

HOT PAVEMENT

It’s very easy for dogs to burn their paws on pavement during a hot, Utah summer day. To avoid the risk of your dog burning their paws, SLCAS advises for pet owners to test out the pavement with their own hand if they believe it may be too hot.

If you can’t hold your hand on the pavement for longer than five seconds, then it is too hot for your dogs paws, SLCAS said in a news release.

SLCAS also says it is best to walk your dog early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid hot pavements.

HOT BALCONIES

Although they are often shaded, balconies can get very hot very fast. SLCAS says dogs that are left alone on a hot balcony may often try to escape and injure themselves. It is best to not leave your dog alone on a hot balcony for a prolonged period of time.