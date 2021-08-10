TONIGHT AT 6 PM: Mask mandates in schools

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The rise in COVID-19 cases is becoming more concerning for many Utahns.

The Utah Department of Health reported over 600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, and overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers throughout the state are preparing for the worst.

This comes as teachers and schools get ready for the start of the new academic year.

So what does this mean for a potential mask mandate for the upcoming school year?

ABC4 sat down with Granite School District Superintendent Dr. Rich Nye to discuss the rapidly approaching school year as well as a panel of parents to get their thoughts on requiring children to wear masks in schools.