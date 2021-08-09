Tonight at 6 pm: Lessons Learned with Dr. Angela Dunn

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The rise in COVID-19 cases is becoming more concerning for many Utahns.

Hospitals prepare for a surge of patients as the Utah Department of Health reports roughly 1,000 new cases each day. This all while teachers and schools get ready for the start of the new school year.

Monday at 6 p.m., ABC4 News’ Jason Nguyen sits down with Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn with the Salt Lake County Health Department to talk about the Lessons Learned over the past year.

We’ll explore misinformation and disinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, the best practices to protect children before their first day of class, and how politics shape the pandemic response.