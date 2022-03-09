UTAH (ABC4) – The old saying goes, “Why did the chicken cross the road?” but this morning Utahns found themselves asking “Why did the turkey cross?”

A flock of five tom turkeys was spotted causing a brief traffic jam in a local area.

The turkeys gave onlookers a show, flaunting their fluffed-up fancy feathers.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, this is typical, as tom turkeys spend this time of year attempting to impress their female fowl-friends in hopes of landing a mate.

