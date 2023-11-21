

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Tom Farden is no longer the head coach of the University of Utah gymnastics team, according to a news release Tuesday from the school’s athletic department.

Mark Harlan, the university’s athletic director, said that Farden and the university “mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately.”

“The past several months have been an extremely challenging time for our gymnastics program,” Harlan said, in a statement. “Changes like this are never easy, and only come after extensive analysis and discussion.”

This development comes a week after Farden was placed on administrative leave. The coach had come under scrutiny over the summer when allegations surfaced from student-athletes that he had created a toxic atmosphere in the program.

An independent review of the university’s gymnastics program found that Farden had caused some student-athletes to feel an “increased fear of failure.” However, the review noted that it didn’t rise to the level of abuse as defined by NCAA regulations.



In response to the review, Farden said that he respected the student-athletes who came forward, adding that it was “painful to learn of the negative impacts that [his] words and actions have created.”

In October, former Red Rocks gymnast Kara Eaker retired from the team, citing “verbal and emotional abuse.” The Olympic alternate said her mental health “rapidly declined” during her time in Farden’s program, in which she alleged he used “condescending, sarcastic and manipulative tactics.”



Farden held the head coach position at the University of Utah since 2020. Before that, he worked for seven years in supportive coaching roles.



According to the university, Carly Dockendorf was tapped to be interim head coach. This year marks her seventh season with the program.



“I am confident that she will provide tremendous leadership for the student-athletes as they strive to reach their championship goals this season,” Harlan said.