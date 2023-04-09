DRIGGS, Idaho (ABC4) — A 5-year-old boy has returned home from the hospital just in time for Easter after he was mauled by a neighbor’s dog on Thursday, Apr. 6, according to East Idaho News.

Sawyer Vrabec, the son of John and Jessie Vrabec, was airlifted to a hospital and treated by multiple medical specialists after receiving countless severe wounds to his face. The specialists were able to stitch his wounds and save his eye, according to the news station.

Heidi Trenske, a friend of the Vrabec family and organizer of the GoFundMe, said the toddler was playing in his fenced-in backyard in his snowsuit when the attack took place. The dog reportedly jumped the fence and mauled the little boy, biting him all over his body, but especially on his face, according to the GoFundMe.

The parents did not wish to speak with the news station regarding the attack but said they credit the snowsuit and jacket for saving his life.

Jessie Vrabec said Sawyer was sad to miss the Easter egg hunts this year, prompting hospital staff to create an egg hunt for him during his hospital stay.

The family has said they are receiving so much support and their little boy is healing quickly, according to East Idaho News. Although he is home now, the GoFundMe page says he still has upcoming surgeries planned and physical therapy to come.

The fundraiser has received nearly $15,000 since the incident took place a couple of days ago. The family has thanked everyone for the support they have received.