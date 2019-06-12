Toddler critically injured after fall from window in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A toddler is in critical condition after falling from the second-story window onto a cement driveway below.

Police officers and EMS said they were called to a home near 230 South 750 West in Spanish Fork about a 3-year-old boy that had fallen out of a second story window.

Police said the toddler fell about 13 feet onto a cement driveway below the window.

Courtesy of Spanish Fork Police





Courtesy of Spanish Fork Police

The child suffered a severe head injury, according to police.

Spanish Fork EMS said they treated the toddler on the scene and the toddler was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said “this appears to be a tragic accident.”

Police warn parents to make sure their windows are locked and secured to prevent incidents like this.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

