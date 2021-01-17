‘Today was our best-case scenario’, Governor Cox reacts to peaceful protestors, Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Government officials and law enforcement gear up this weekend as they anticipate potential protests at the Utah State Capitol, Sunday.

On January 17, protestors practiced their 1st and 2nd amendments at the Utah State Capitol as army and air force personnel kept a watchful eye.

“We respect the right of Utah residents to peaceably assemble as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution,” shares Governor Cox. “Today was our best-case scenario as many agitating groups canceled their plans and those that came were peaceful.”

Cox issued a Declaration of Emergency on January 15, in light of the protests that occurred at the U.S. State Capitol with caused 5 deaths, including that of a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

“I join Utahns everywhere in gratitude for the men and women of the National Guard and Law Enforcement who came to protect the People’s House,” he shares.

According to officials, Gov. Cox has been working “very closely” with the Department of Public Safety, the Utah National Guard, the Utah Legislature, and all those involved with the capitol complex to ensure safety in the coming days and weeks. Salt Lake City’s chapter of the FBI is also on standby ready to assist the state with any needed safety measures.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity I had to spend time with [law enforcement] and discuss the oath we each took to uphold and defend the Constitution. That oath, as Judge Griffith reminds us is a pledge to “work for unity.” They are simply the best of Utah” Cox continues.

A supporter who sat atop of the Utah State Capitol earlier this weekend, shares his thoughts on the matter;

“It’s a free country,” says Pete Liacopoulos. “Don’t come and tell me I am a bad person because I fly a Trump flag and am a Trump supporter.”

Officials and law enforcement are anticipated to continue their keen watch on potential protests up until the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, January 20.